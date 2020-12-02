Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Appvia wins Bank of England cloud development tender

Appvia wins Bank of England cloud development tender

The Bank of England has handed a two-year cloud development contract to London-based Appvia.

The UK central bank is currently undertaking a 'One Bank Services Transformation' project, which will entail the move to a roles-based structure, and the replacement of 25 central services systems with a single cloud-based system. This is expected to save £15 million a year in running costs from 2021-22.

During the two-year partnership, Appvia will be supporting development and project teams within the Bank in testing and deploying code in cloud environments, working with security teams to integrate the cloud into existing operational and security processes; and implementing information governance compliance so staff are able to collaborate safely and securely.

Appvia won the contract after beating off competition from 46 other bidders following a public procurement notice issued by the BofE in January.

Oliver Tweedie, head of digital platforms at the Bank of England, says: “Appvia come with a great pedigree and a wealth of experience delivering Cloud services within government. Working in collaboration with Bank Technology teams, Appvia will help us shape and build the future of Cloud services across our organisation - a key part of our technology strategy.”

