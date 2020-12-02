Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payconiq rolls out interoperable mobile payments across Benelux region

People in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg can now make mobile payments in each of the countries after Payconiq and its Digicash unit integrated their platforms.

Payconiq, the mobile payments app supported by a host of Belgian and Dutch banks, acquired Luxembourg's Digicash in 2017.

Now, Digicash users can send money to Payconiq users in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as scan QR-codes at tens of thousands of merchants in the countries. At the same time, Belgian and Dutch Payconiq users can scan Digicash QR-codes and send money to Luxembourg users.

Guido Vermeent, CEO, Payconiq, says: “Our role is to enable banks, payment service providers and merchants to offer fast, reliable and innovative payment products to their clients anytime, anywhere. The Payconiq payment platform brings together multiple local solutions and value-added services.

"Users and businesses in Luxembourg can now benefit from the products and services we developed for the other markets, as well as from the international partnerships we have.”

