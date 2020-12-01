Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nasdaq Ventures invests in ESG insight firm Matter

Nasdaq Ventures invests in ESG insight firm Matter

Nasdaq Ventures has invested in Copenhagen-based sustainability analysis and reporting provider, Matter.

The investment complements Nasdaq's existing relationship with Matter, which provides the technology behind the Exchange's ESG Footprint product in Europe, providing retail and institutional investors with in-depth insight of the ESG impact of their portfolios.

“The demand for sustainable investing options will continue to drive a strong need for ESG data solutions that give access to both aggregated data and transparent overviews of the actual ESG impact of portfolios,” says James McKeone, VP head of European data. “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Matter and will continue to work together to empower investors with user-friendly ESG data products that give them actionable insights into the sustainable impact of their portfolios.”

Matter allows users to benchmark portfolios on impact metrics, controversial and beneficial flags, and Natural language programming (NLP) driven news media sentiment. The product break down the sustainability performance of more than 14,000 globally listed companies across more than 60 sustainability categories.

The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

