Nasdaq adds R3's Corda to technology stack

Nasdaq's technology business is about to get a blockchain edge, integrating with R3's Corda and providin a full suite of institutional grade tools to support the build out of digital asset exchanges.

Nasdaq’s Market Technology business will apply R3’s enterprise blockchain software alongside matching, data broadcasting, surveillance and post-trade software tools designed to manage the complete asset lifecycle for new and existing market infrastructure operators.



With market volumes in a slump, Nasdaq has been refashioning itself as a tech stock. The business currently provides market infrastructure technology to 120+ marketplaces, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, including several digital assets exchanges.



The R3 collaboration will advance Nasdaq’s efforts in helping digital assets marketplaces strengthen transparency standards to align with their capital markets counterparts.



Cathy Minter, chief revenue officer, R3 says: “Financial institutions are becoming increasingly aware of the huge potential for servicing the needs of digital assets. We can help them accommodate these assets with solutions that are designed for more secure, reliable and regulated environments. Together with Nasdaq we will provide a world-class platform on which digital asset markets can be built, helping to rapidly accelerate the growth of these markets and others around the globe.”



