News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
London fintech Primer raises £14 million

UK payments startup Primer has raised £14 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel.

Existing investors Balderton, SpeedInvest and Seedcamp also participated, and were joined in the round by RTP Global.

The investment brings Primer’s total funding to £17.8 million, coming just weeks after the initial launch of the company’s platform.

Founded this year by a pair of former senior European staffers at PayPal-owned Braintree, Primer is building an API to help online merchants consolidate their payments stack.

The firm is promising to help sellers quickly integrate an ever-growing range of payment options in different markets, ensuring a smooth checkout process for customers as well as data driven insights.

Primer co-founder, and head of product and engineering, Paul Anthony says: “During our time at PayPal, we saw first-hand the technical burden online merchants face trying to offer the best payments experiences to their customers globally. Our low-code approach enables merchants’ payments teams to manage and expand their payments ecosystems, and maintain sophisticated payments logic with a familiar workflow UI. We’re delighted to be working with Sonali and the wider Accel team to go to market internationally."

Finextra’s The Future of Payments report explores how new business models, new operating models and new forms of collaboration are the catalyst for the 2020 payments ecosystem. Click here to download.

