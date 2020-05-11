Payments startup Primer raises £3.2m

UK payments startup Primer has raised £3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Balderton Capital and joined by Transferwise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus.

The seed round comes on top of an earlier £600,000 raise from Kima, Seedcamp, Speedinvest and unnamed angels, according to TechCrunch.



Founded this year by a pair of former senior European staffers at PayPal-owned Braintree, Primer is building an API to help online merchants consolidate their payments stack.



The firm is promising to help sellers quickly integrate an ever-growing range of payment options in different markets, ensuring a smooth checkout process for customers as well as data driven insights.