Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Primer

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Payments startup Primer raises &#163;3.2m

Payments startup Primer raises £3.2m

UK payments startup Primer has raised £3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Balderton Capital and joined by Transferwise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus.

The seed round comes on top of an earlier £600,000 raise from Kima, Seedcamp, Speedinvest and unnamed angels, according to TechCrunch.

Founded this year by a pair of former senior European staffers at PayPal-owned Braintree, Primer is building an API to help online merchants consolidate their payments stack.

The firm is promising to help sellers quickly integrate an ever-growing range of payment options in different markets, ensuring a smooth checkout process for customers as well as data driven insights.

Related Companies

Primer

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world, [Webinar] Real Time Payme[Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Ripple gets ready for ISO 20022

  2. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  3. Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

  4. Fintech revenues to hit $500bn by 2030 - UBS

  5. N26 raises $100m

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments