Super Bowl goes cash free

For the first time, this season's Super Bowl will be cashless after the NFL and partner Visa decided to accelerate the move to contactless payments because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Super Bowl LV, taking place in Tampa Bay in February, will offer 100% digital payment acceptance for fans throughout the stadium on game day, including parking, concessions, retail, mobile ordering, and more.



For fans that bring paper money, the stadium will have ATMs that exchange cash for pre-paid cards of up to $500, with no load fees.



Visa says the move is designed to ensure safer and more secure payments. The firm has also published a guide to touchless payments for organisers gearing up for a return to live events after the lockdown.



Mary Ann Reilly, SVP, head, North America Marketing, Visa, says: "While working on re-opening plans, one area Visa urges venue operators to no longer discount is their digital commerce infrastructure.



"Improving efficiencies, maximizing return and ultimately providing a more touchless environment for fans are just a few benefits of digital payments Visa has uncovered and best of all, digital payment execution does not have to be a daunting task."

