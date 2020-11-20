Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Super Bowl goes cash free

Super Bowl goes cash free

For the first time, this season's Super Bowl will be cashless after the NFL and partner Visa decided to accelerate the move to contactless payments because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Super Bowl LV, taking place in Tampa Bay in February, will offer 100% digital payment acceptance for fans throughout the stadium on game day, including parking, concessions, retail, mobile ordering, and more.

For fans that bring paper money, the stadium will have ATMs that exchange cash for pre-paid cards of up to $500, with no load fees.

Visa says the move is designed to ensure safer and more secure payments. The firm has also published a guide to touchless payments for organisers gearing up for a return to live events after the lockdown.

Mary Ann Reilly, SVP, head, North America Marketing, Visa, says: "While working on re-opening plans, one area Visa urges venue operators to no longer discount is their digital commerce infrastructure.

"Improving efficiencies, maximizing return and ultimately providing a more touchless environment for fans are just a few benefits of digital payments Visa has uncovered and best of all, digital payment execution does not have to be a daunting task."

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2020 - The Turning Point in Payments Transformation | 24-26 November - Register Now, EBAday 2EBAday 2020 - The Turning Point in Payments Transformation | 24-26 November - Register Now

Trending

Related News
HSBC installs contactless poppy boxes across Canadian branch network
/payments

HSBC installs contactless poppy boxes across Canadian branch network

Visa Tap to Phone contactless payments programme goes global
/payments

Visa Tap to Phone contactless payments programme goes global

Brits go weeks without using cash during Covid-19 lockdown

11 Jun

US coalition forms to protect right to pay with cash

07 May

Trending

  1. FCA issues warning on unauthorised fintech Lanistar

  2. Lloyds to close 56 branches

  3. PwC spins out fintech unit

  4. Mastercard adds A2A functionality for business payments

  5. Google Pay gets major overhaul

Research
See all papers »
Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

The Future of Identity 2020

The Future of Identity 2020

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets