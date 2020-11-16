Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BNP Paribas

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNP Paribas Asset Management launches market commentary service for Alexa

BNP Paribas Asset Management launches market commentary service for Alexa

BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched a service that lets users access voice-activated market commentary and thought leadership through Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Th Investment Insights service gives Alex users a five minute market update briefing every Monday, a one to two minute daily brief, a short wrap on Fridays, and a hub of market data such as ETF and stock prices, trading volumes and performance. The service is in English but French and German options could follow.

Hilda Tingle, head, digital marketing, BNP Paribas Asset Management, says: "We believe that voice-enabled interaction with our clients and investors will become increasingly important and the introduction of Investment Insights is a key development, enabling us to offer a voice experience that is more robust and complete than anything else that is currently available within the asset management market."

Related Companies

BNP Paribas

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Re-imagining Risk Modelling, Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth, [Webinar] How to[Webinar] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Trending

Related News
'Alexa, when is my water bill due?'

'Alexa, when is my water bill due?'

Banco Sabadell lists Spanish stock prices on Alexa

Banco Sabadell lists Spanish stock prices on Alexa

Morgan Stanley to offer market insights on Alexa devices

16 May 2018

'Alexa, Ask JPMorgan what is the target price of Facebook'

26 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  2. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

  3. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

  4. Visa rolls out Fintech Partner Connect programme

  5. Cash payments plummet to just four percent of transactions in Norway

Research
See all papers »
Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Innovate and Launch: How banks can securely leverage cloud to expand into new markets

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive