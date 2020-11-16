BNP Paribas Asset Management launches market commentary service for Alexa

BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched a service that lets users access voice-activated market commentary and thought leadership through Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Th Investment Insights service gives Alex users a five minute market update briefing every Monday, a one to two minute daily brief, a short wrap on Fridays, and a hub of market data such as ETF and stock prices, trading volumes and performance. The service is in English but French and German options could follow.



Hilda Tingle, head, digital marketing, BNP Paribas Asset Management, says: "We believe that voice-enabled interaction with our clients and investors will become increasingly important and the introduction of Investment Insights is a key development, enabling us to offer a voice experience that is more robust and complete than anything else that is currently available within the asset management market."