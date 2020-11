Remote payroll outfit Deel has joined forces with Coinbase to enable users to to withdraw their paychecks in cryptocurrency.

Users with a Coinbase account can get near-instant withdrawals in the cryptocurrency of their choice.



The firm says Deel Crypto helps workers bypass Swift for international payments, eliminating fees as well as compliance documentation requirements.



Deel, which supports over 500 companies in more than 140 countries, raised $30 million in Series B funding in September.