Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Apple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Apple Pay becomes a must-have payment option for banks - Loup Ventures

Apple Pay becomes a must-have payment option for banks - Loup Ventures

Apple Pay is fast becoming a must-have payment option for retailers and banks, according to data compiled by Loup Ventures.

The VC firm's fourth annual Apple Pay availability study found 20% plus increased adoption from banks and top retailers across desktop sites, mobile web, and apps.

With the popularity of contactless payments soaring during the pandemic, Loup Ventures estimates the percentage of active iPhone users that have enabled Apple Pay has increased from 441m in Sep-19 to 507m in Sep-20.

This implies 51% of active iPhone users have set up Apple Pay, representing 15% y/y growth in activations, reflected in a 30% uptick in transactions over the past six months.

Moreover, the number of bank supporting Apple Pay increased to 5,480 globally this year, up 29% from the previous date point.

"These growth rates, off an increasingly bigger base, suggest Apple Pay is becoming a must-have payment option for retailers and banks," states the firm. "Given the majority of low-hanging fruit has now been captured, we expect retail adoption growth rates to decline in the next year, in combination with Apple Pay consumer usage rates accelerating year over year. Putting it all together, Apple Pay is increasingly becoming an effective customer acquisition and retention feature for Apple."

Related Companies

Apple

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Unlocking the Value of Data in Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets, [New Impact St[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Trending

Related News
EU opens antitrust investigation into Apple Pay
/regulation

EU opens antitrust investigation into Apple Pay

Apple Pay beats Starbucks to US mobile payments crown

Apple Pay beats Starbucks to US mobile payments crown

TD Ameritrade provides funding for brokerage accounts through Apple Pay

18 Jan 2019

Apple forced to rewire Apple Pay following complaints by Swiss banks

20 Dec 2018

CBA bows to the inevitable with Apple Pay roll out

14 Dec 2018

Apple partners Goldman Sachs on credit card - WSJ

10 May 2018

Apple Pay Cash launches in beta

07 Nov 2017

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  3. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  4. ING to shed 1000 jobs; reins in digital banking ambitions

  5. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry