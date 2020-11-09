Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Uphold Cred

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto lender Cred files for bankruptcy protection

Crypto lender Cred files for bankruptcy protection

Crypto lending and borrowing firm Cred has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amidst allegations of fraud by a former executive.

In its filing in Delaware over the weekend, the company says it has estimated assets of between $50 million and $100 million but liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.

The news comes weeks after Cred called in law enforcement over “irregularities” in the handling of “specific” corporate funds by a “perpetrator of fraudulent activity”.

Cred partner Uphold says it believes the bankruptcy filing "results from the alleged actions of a former executive of Cred".

Uphold, a crypto trading platform, now plans to sue Cred and its founder for fraud, breach of contract and reputational damage. Any proceeds will go to Uphold customers who have lost money at Cred.

Related Companies

Uphold Cred

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar On-Demand] Driving End-to-End Digitalisation in Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?, [On-Demand Webinar] Open Bank[On-Demand Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
Crypto startup Uphold to buy broker-dealer

Crypto startup Uphold to buy broker-dealer

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  3. FCA changes Open Banking ID requirements for life after Brexit

  4. ING to shed 1000 jobs; reins in digital banking ambitions

  5. Spanish banks lead development of blockchain-based digital ID model

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry