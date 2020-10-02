Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MasterCard EBA Clearing

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

EBAday Instant Messaging Mergers and acquisitions REAL TIME PAYMENTS Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Real-time payments - seize the momentum at EBAday 2020

Real-time payments - seize the momentum at EBAday 2020

Mastercard and ACI Worldwide announced they were partnering to provide a range of global real-time payments solution, aiming to offer “best in class central infrastructure” to banks and other financial solutions.

A joint release by the two companies cited a recent report from ACI projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% in real-time account-to-account payment to grow by 2024, thanks to existing schemes adding new participants and new schemes launching every year.

Real-time payments enable consumers and businesses to send and receive funds instantly, with certainty of payment and integration of data flows, offering greater speed and convenience for all parties involved. The growth of real-time payments has enjoyed significant momentum in recent years with the introduction of new schemes and payment systems in Europe, the US and many other of the world’s major economies, and will increase in a post-Covid era as payments by cash and cheques continue to reduce.

Customers expect money to move from one place to another in an instant. The enriched data that comes with the payment message will provide for expanded possibilities for automation and for feeding AI algorithms. However, this trend will also fuel concerns related to risk and security, as real-time payments require real-time mitigation against fraud and other financial crimes.

Join our digital platform for EBAday 2020 on 24-26 November to discuss, debate and hear about the latest products and services that will shape the industry in the years ahead.

Related Companies

MasterCard EBA Clearing

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

EBAday Instant Messaging Mergers and acquisitions REAL TIME PAYMENTS Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Leveraging Real-Time Data to Improve Efficiencies and Build Revenue Streams

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?, [Webinar] How can Irish ban[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?

Trending

Related News
EURO1/STEP1 ISO 20022 migration delayed to align with T2-T2S timetable
/payments

EURO1/STEP1 ISO 20022 migration delayed to align with T2-T2S timetable

Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market
/payments

Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market

US politicians weigh response to OCC payments charters

30 Sep

Trending

  1. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  2. Singapore shuts down Wirecard operations

  3. Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market

  4. UOB taps Visa API to simplify digital payments

  5. ING shakes up innovation office; Legrand steps aside

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions