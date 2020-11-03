Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Conductor

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brazil&#39;s Conductor raises $150 million

Brazil's Conductor raises $150 million

Conductor, a Brazil-based card issuer and banking-as-a-service platform has raised $150 million in a funding round led by Viking Global Investors.

Through its API-based, multi-currency platform, Conductor claims approximately 200 corporate customers that manage more than 80 million cards and payment accounts, with more than R$100 billion processed every year.

Following a recent agreement with POS provider Muxi, Conductor will now also be responsible for capturing payment transactions from more than 2.5 million terminals throughout Latin America.

The company additionally powers more than 85 million accounts and processes more than $20 billion in payment volume across Latin America.

Antonio Soares, CEO of Conductor, states: “The company’s mission is to modernize and democratize the payments stack in Latin America. We have grown our business 10x in the past few years, and we are just getting started. With this injection of capital, we will accelerate our product investment to unlock the massive opportunity ahead in Brazil and across Latin America.”

Related Companies

Conductor

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

EBAday 2020 - The Turning Point in Payments Transformation | 24-26 November - Register Now, EBAday 2EBAday 2020 - The Turning Point in Payments Transformation | 24-26 November - Register Now

Trending

Related News
Brazil's Neon Pagmentos secures $300 million equity raise
/retail

Brazil's Neon Pagmentos secures $300 million equity raise

JP Morgan invests in Brazil's FitBank
/startups

JP Morgan invests in Brazil's FitBank

Brazil introduces open banking

20 May

Brazilian neobank Neon raises $93.5 million in bid to triple account base

21 Nov 2019

Nubank valuation jumps to $10 billion on $400 million mega round

29 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. ECB blames third-party network device for Target2 collapse

  2. Soci&#233;t&#233; G&#233;n&#233;rale CIO: how BaaS is future-proofing banking business models

  3. Wipro to acquire Finastra partner Encore Theme

  4. BBVA demonstrates safety of new blank payment cards in public display

  5. Will China be the world&#39;s first cashless society?

Research
See all papers »
Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

Can Strong Customer Authentication open the door to new end user experiences?

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets