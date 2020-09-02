Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Neon Pagamentos

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brazil&#39;s Neon Pagmentos secures $300 million equity raise

Brazil's Neon Pagmentos secures $300 million equity raise

Brazilian neo bank Neon Pagamentos has secured a Series C investment of $300 million led by General Atlantic.

New investors participating in the round include funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, as well as Vulcan Capital, PayPal Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst, in addition to former investors Monashees and Flourish Ventures. BBVA also participated via existing shareholder Propel Venture Partners. The investment will be split between two tranches of $150 million each.

Founded in 2016, Neon launched with a simple digital account and has since expanded its product suite to include investment products, credit cards, and personal loans, among other new offerings and features. It has expanded its initial focus on consumer clients to also serve small businesses, accelerated by its acquisition of MEI Fácil in 2019. Most recently, in July 2020, Neon acquired one of Brazil’s first brokerage platforms, Magliano Invest, in order to offer new investment products.

The company currently claims 9.4 million account holders and around 1 million micro-entrepreneurs through MEI Fácil, which provides tax and payments products. It has seen a surge in deposits, investments, and online purchases, as well as an uptick of 26% in new users since March as the global pandemic took hold.

Neon says the cash will be used to support hiring, scale its loans business, and to pursue strategic M&A opportunities.

“Brazilian banking penetration is relatively high for Latin America but still lags developed market peers, with a significant under-banked population that traditional banks have generally overlooked. Neon is focused specifically on providing access to this group and bringing them into the financial world,” says Jean Sigrist, President of Neon. “This new financing enables us to continue our mission of serving even more clients with an increasingly robust offering.”

This is the company’s third funding round to date. It raised a $22 million Series A in May 2018 from Propel Venture Partners, Monashees, Quona Capital, and Omidyar Network, later spun-off as Flourish Ventures, followed by its November 2019 Series B financing of $92 million co-led by General Atlantic and Banco Votorantim, Neon’s banking partner.

Related Companies

Neon Pagamentos

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans[Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Trending

Related News
Brazilian neobank Neon raises $93.5 million in bid to triple account base

Brazilian neobank Neon raises $93.5 million in bid to triple account base

BBVA VC fund invests in Brazilian neo-bank Neon

BBVA VC fund invests in Brazilian neo-bank Neon

Brazilian smartphone bank Neon launches

15 Jul 2016

Trending

  1. PayPal introduces interest-free buy-now-pay-later product

  2. Nationwide implements Speed Layer tech

  3. ECB cautions against the power of Big Tech in financial services and cloud provision

  4. Cryptocurrency is dead. Long live Central Bank Digital Currency!

  5. Bank-issued stablecoin used for e-commerce payment

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks