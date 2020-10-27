Teen banking app hires Chime's Gonzalez to lead customer experience

Copper, an app-based banking startup targeting teens, has brought in Chime executive Daniel Gonzalez as vice president of customer experience and compliance.

The hire comes on the heels of a $4.3 million seed funding round as Copper, which has built a waitlist of tens of thousands of users, gears up to move out of beta.



Gonzalez arrives from Chime Bank, where he was head of member services, helping to create a fintech monster worth more than $14 billion.



At Copper he will lead customer experience for an app and debit card offering that connects parents and teens to teach the kids how to make smart financial decisions.



Says Gonzalez: As the demographic focus shifts to teenagers, consumer behaviours, expectations and needs are changing, and the market landscape has evolved. Copper is ideally placed to capitalise on this disruption and to deliver real long term benefits to a new generation of bank customers."



Eddie Behringer, CEO, Copper, adds: "Daniel brings tremendous experience in helping neobanks scale their customer experience and compliance efforts in an impactful way."