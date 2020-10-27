Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Post Office to close 600 ATMs

Post Office to close 600 ATMs

The UK's Post Office is set to shut 600 of its 2000 ATMs over the next 18 months as it takes ownership of a network of machines currently operated by Bank of Ireland.

Bank of Ireland currently owns and operates 2000 ATMs at Post Office branches throughout the UK but has decided to pull out of the business.

In response, the Post Office has joined the Link network and promised to invest £16 million over four years to maintain the network of free to use machines.

However, it will only operate 1400 commercially viable ATMs once the transfer is complete in March 2022. It will also keep almost 60 low transacting ATMs at locations where the next free to access ATM is a significant distance away.

By mid-2023, all 1400 ATMs will be replaced with new devices, with Cennox contracted for its software solution and managed services. Post Office will also use Vocalink to provide the transaction processing services for Link, Visa, MasterCard and Post Office Card Account transactions.

At sites where there is no longer an ATM, the Post Office says people can get cash over the counter.

Martin Kearsley, banking director, Post Office, says: "In the areas where we have been unable to sustainably operate the existing ATMs, customers can still withdraw cash over the counter free of charge and in a secure manner. Many of our branches are open long hours and at weekends, ensuring continued access to cash."

The UK's 2019 Access to Cash Review found that 17% of the UK population rely on cash, with vulnerable communities, including the poor and those in rural areas, at particular risk from reduced access to cash. The Covid-19 pandemic has further heightened the problem, with many high street businesses spurning cash payments in favour of contactless transactions.

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?, [Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the b[Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
UK communities prepare for cash access pilots
/payments

UK communities prepare for cash access pilots

FCA sets access to cash expectations
/retail

FCA sets access to cash expectations

FCA warns banks that access to cash is a regulatory priority

16 Jul

Labour promises ban on ATM fees, to end branch closures, and a Post Bank

21 Nov 2019

Barclays makes Post Office cash access u-turn

25 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020