Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Ripple weighs move to London over XRP's security status

Ripple could move its headquarters from San Francisco to London, where its XRP cryptocurrency would not be deemed by regulators as a security.

In an interview with CNBC, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says that the UK's Financial Conduct Authority has made it clear that it does not consider XRP a security, meaning that "it would be advantageous for Ripple to operate in the UK".

This is because, while the US Securities and Exchange Commission has said that bitcoin and ethereum are not securities, the status of XRP is less clear.

Ripple is in a legal battle with investors who say it is selling unregistered securities and making misleading statements about XRP.

If XRP is labelled a security, it would be subject to strict rules that would impact Ripple, which still owns more than half of all the cryptocurrency.

Garlinghouse tells CNBC that, in addition to the UK, Ripple could move to Switzerland, Singapore, Japan or the United Arab Emirates.

“The US is out of sync with other G20 markets and how some of them think about these regulations,” he says.

Related Companies

Ripple

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Distilling Disparity: Which API model will banks adopt to shape the future of banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?, [Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the b[Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
NPP Australia sues Ripple over infringement of PayID brand
/payments

NPP Australia sues Ripple over infringement of PayID brand

Ripple sues YouTube over cryptocurrency scam accounts
/crypto

Ripple sues YouTube over cryptocurrency scam accounts

Ripple boss hints at IPO

24 Jan

Ripple secures $200 million in new funding

20 Dec 2019

Ripple accused of making false claims about Swift error rates

05 Nov 2019

Ripple takes fright at Congressional pushback on digital currencies

29 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020