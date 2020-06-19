Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Bank of Lithuania to issue Virtual LBCOINs

Bank of Lithuania to issue Virtual LBCOINs

The Bank of Lithuania is to issue a batch of virtual and physical blockchain-based collector coins from a purpose-built e-shop from next month.

The LBCOIN e-shop, where buyers will be able to create their accounts, is expected to run from 9 July. LBCOIN's consist of a set of six randomly selected digital tokens that can be exchanged into a physical collector coin.

The silver coins of unconventional denomination - €19.18 - will have the legal tender status in Lithuania as any other euro collector coins, however, their use as a means of payment will not be encouraged.

The Bank of Lithuania says the creation of the coins has given it valuable experience and knowledge in the field of digital currencies.

