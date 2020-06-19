Bank of Lithuania to issue Virtual LBCOINs

The Bank of Lithuania is to issue a batch of virtual and physical blockchain-based collector coins from a purpose-built e-shop from next month.

The LBCOIN e-shop, where buyers will be able to create their accounts, is expected to run from 9 July. LBCOIN's consist of a set of six randomly selected digital tokens that can be exchanged into a physical collector coin.



The silver coins of unconventional denomination - €19.18 - will have the legal tender status in Lithuania as any other euro collector coins, however, their use as a means of payment will not be encouraged.



The Bank of Lithuania says the creation of the coins has given it valuable experience and knowledge in the field of digital currencies.