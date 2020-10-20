Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FactSet Research Systems TruValue Labs

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets

Keywords

ESGtech Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FactSet agrees to buy ESG data firm TruValue

FactSet agrees to buy ESG data firm TruValue

Financial analytics vendor FactSet has agreed to buy AI-driven environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data outfit Truvalue Labs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

San Francisco-based TruValue applies AI-driven technology to over 100,000 unstructured text sources in 13 languages, including news, trade journals, and nongovernmental organisations and industry reports, to provide daily signals that identify positive and negative ESG behaviour.

The firm's coverage spans over 19,000 public and private companies and generates short-term, long-term, and momentum scores derived from hundreds of signals.

These are mapped against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, allowing investors to evaluate ESG risk factors and real-world actions and impacts for quantitative analysis and back-testing.

Phil Snow, CEO, FactSet, says: "ESG funds have seen record inflows this year and client demand for valuable, up-to-date ESG signals is high. Combining Truvalue Lab’s offering with FactSet’s content and technology suite will add value across our businesses."

The transaction is set to close later this year and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet’s fiscal 2021 results.

Related Companies

FactSet Research Systems TruValue Labs

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets

Keywords

ESGtech Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Embrace the new normal on the EBAday digital platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets, [New Impact St[New Impact Study] The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Trending

Related News
FactSet partners AWS to bring ticker plant to the cloud
/cloud

FactSet partners AWS to bring ticker plant to the cloud

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020