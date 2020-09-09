Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

FactSet Research Systems Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FactSet partners AWS to bring ticker plant to the cloud

FactSet partners AWS to bring ticker plant to the cloud

Financial analytics vendor FactSet is migrating its real-time ticker plant to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The ticker plant, which is currently implemented on premise, ingests and delivers live market data from exchanges around the world.

Following the migration, beginning later this year, it will be the first of its kind in the cloud.

FactSet says clients will benefit from faster cloud-based content delivery and AWS’s large global footprint, which will allow for reduced latency and increased local data processing and normalisation.

Gene Fernandez, chief product and technology officer, FactSet, says: "Moving a full ticker plant onto the cloud is the holy grail of market data engineers. Many people thought it would be impossible.

"FactSet has worked with AWS to conduct rigorous testing and validation that proves it is not just possible, but that AWS provides a stable and secure environment for processing major exchange feeds."

Related Companies

FactSet Research Systems Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Market data distribution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Critical Role of Agile Technology for Credit Portfolios - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [Webinar] D[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Trending

  1. HMRC puts &#163;3 million Open Banking project out to tender

  2. Starling Bank follows Monzo with new charging structure

  3. First direct appoints new CEO

  4. Amazon rolls out pay at pump feature

  5. Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption