FactSet partners AWS to bring ticker plant to the cloud

Financial analytics vendor FactSet is migrating its real-time ticker plant to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The ticker plant, which is currently implemented on premise, ingests and delivers live market data from exchanges around the world.



Following the migration, beginning later this year, it will be the first of its kind in the cloud.



FactSet says clients will benefit from faster cloud-based content delivery and AWS’s large global footprint, which will allow for reduced latency and increased local data processing and normalisation.



Gene Fernandez, chief product and technology officer, FactSet, says: "Moving a full ticker plant onto the cloud is the holy grail of market data engineers. Many people thought it would be impossible.



"FactSet has worked with AWS to conduct rigorous testing and validation that proves it is not just possible, but that AWS provides a stable and secure environment for processing major exchange feeds."