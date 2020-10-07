Bond issuance platform Origin raises Series A financing, led by Clearstream and LuxSE

Clearstream and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange have invested in London-based bond issuance platform Origin.

Founded in 2015, Origin helps dealers and issuers streamline the issuance process and is currently used by over 20 dealers and 90 issuers across 50 cities worldwide.



The company says it will work with Clearstream and LuxSE on the creation of an an end-to-end, open access, straight-through digital process for issuance, settlement and listing of debt instruments, beginning with Eurobonds.



Jens Hachmeister, head of issuer services & new digital markets at Clearstream, comments: “The lack of automation in bond issuance takes up a tremendous amount of resources and hampers issuers’ capacities to adopt more flexible funding strategies. We have been approached by clients in this regard to support them in further streamlining their workflows. In Origin, we have found an innovative and experienced partner to do just that.”



Financial terms of the Series A investment was not disclosed.