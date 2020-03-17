Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Clearstream International Credit Suisse Luxembourg Stock Exchange natixis Fundsquare

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FundsDLT wins commercial backing

FundsDLT wins commercial backing

Clearstream, Credit Suisse Asset Management, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and Natixis Investment Managers are to give financial backing to FundsDLT, a blockchain-based technology platform for the investment fund industry.

The move marks a major milestone in the evolution of FundsDLT, originally initiated and incubated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and its affiliate Fundsquare.

The Series A funding will be used to accelerate its commercial development.

Philippe Seyll, CEO of Clearstream Banking says: “FundsDLT is an international initiative that streamlines a number of activities along the fund distribution value chain and has the potential to reduce costs for the benefit of investors across fund and investor domiciles. This investment is a critical step in our digital strategy and will complement and strengthen our current Vestima offering.”

Fundsquare MD, Olivier Portenseigne, adds: “We look forward to working with our partners on the rollout of this new generation of market infrastructure and invite further fund managers, distributors, and other parties in the asset management industry to join us.”

Related Companies

Clearstream International Credit Suisse Luxembourg Stock Exchange natixis Fundsquare

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Sentiment Paper] The Future of Cloud: Powering the Financial Services Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Credit Suisse

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks, [Webinar] Investing in C[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
Fundchain bids to move beyond prototyping

Fundchain bids to move beyond prototyping

Luxembourg funds industry completes first live blockchain transaction

Luxembourg funds industry completes first live blockchain transaction

Luxembourg fund industry coalesces around blockchain

07 Oct 2016

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Sales Director, North America - Collateral Management Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Barclays app now lets customers make payments from accounts with other banks

  3. The impact of Covid-19 on the economy, banks and fintechs

  4. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  5. Swift delays ISO 20022 cross-border payments migration

Research
See all papers »
The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions