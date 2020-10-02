Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase Affinity Capital Exchange

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Start ups Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan to turn loyalty points into tradeable assets

JPMorgan to turn loyalty points into tradeable assets

JPMorgan is working with fintech startup Affinity Capital Exchange to create a new class of financial assets based around the trading of loyalty point portfolios.

Affinity Capital's technology turns rewards programmes into a standardised, exchangeable currency that can be traded by fund managers and used as collateral to raise capital. The new asset class - dubbed 'Reserve Points' - is broken down and sold on to investors over the Ace Capital Exchange marketplace.

Under the programme, airlines, hotels, and other big loyalty operators will be able to realise the value of their portfolios to raise capital from lenders, institutional investors, and operating partners.

In January 2020, industry analysts1 pegged the combined value of the top 100 airline loyalty programs at approximately $200bn.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to help our clients think strategically about their businesses and create value,” says Jim Casey, global co-head of Investment Banking, JPMorgan. “With ACE, we have the potential to provide our clients and their operating partners a unique opportunity to generate value together, while also enabling access to a wider investor base.”

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase Affinity Capital Exchange

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Start ups Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services, [New Paper] Increasing Resili[New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Trending

Related News
Startup lets Brits turn loyalty points into charity donations
/startups

Startup lets Brits turn loyalty points into charity donations

Acorns rounds up retailer support for loyalty shares

Acorns rounds up retailer support for loyalty shares

Trending

  1. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  2. Singapore shuts down Wirecard operations

  3. Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market

  4. UOB taps Visa API to simplify digital payments

  5. ING shakes up innovation office; Legrand steps aside

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions