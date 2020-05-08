Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

SoFi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Samsung partners SoFi on debit card

Samsung partners SoFi on debit card

Samsung is teaming up with US digital lender SoFi to launch a Samsung Pay debit card backed by a cash management account.

In a blog marking five years since the launch of the South Korean electronics giant's mobile payments service, Sang Ahn, GM of Samsung Pay in North America says the card will launch this summer.

Samsung Pay is also set to expand beyond a way to shop and pay with the introduction of a "mobile-first money management platform," says the blog.

Samsung's decision to introduce a payments card comes after Apple launched its credit card last year. Google is also working on its own debit card.

Related Companies

SoFi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
Google preps debit card - TechCrunch
/payments

Google preps debit card - TechCrunch

Fiserv runs field tests of 'Pin on Mobile' transactions

Fiserv runs field tests of 'Pin on Mobile' transactions

Samsung Pay gets international money transfers and virtual debit card

04 Oct 2019

Apple Card launches

20 Aug 2019

Samsung Pay surpasses 1.3 billion transaction mark

22 Aug 2018

Samsung Pay finally arrives in UK

16 May 2017

Samsung Pay lands in the US

28 Sep 2015

Trending

  1. Ripple gets ready for ISO 20022

  2. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  3. Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

  4. Pandemic will lead to push for touch-free technology

  5. Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments