Samsung partners SoFi on debit card

Samsung is teaming up with US digital lender SoFi to launch a Samsung Pay debit card backed by a cash management account.

In a blog marking five years since the launch of the South Korean electronics giant's mobile payments service, Sang Ahn, GM of Samsung Pay in North America says the card will launch this summer.



Samsung Pay is also set to expand beyond a way to shop and pay with the introduction of a "mobile-first money management platform," says the blog.



Samsung's decision to introduce a payments card comes after Apple launched its credit card last year. Google is also working on its own debit card.