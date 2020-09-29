Barclays secures stake in RegTech Kharon

Barclays Bank has taken a stake in US RegTech firm Kharon.

The data and analytics company provides firms with intelligence on their customers, supply chains, investments, and risk areas.



Matthew Epstein , CEO, Kharon, explains: "From risk and compliance teams seeking to strengthen KYC and screening processes; to technology providers keen to examine every stage of their supply chain; to investors looking to assess a company's long-term performance; Kharon supports companies in a wide range of industries around the world.



Mark Gibbins , head of compliance services, Barclays, comments: "Having worked with Kharon for some time, we are pleased to be strengthening our relationship through this strategic investment. The investment demonstrates Barclays' commitment to managing compliance requirements by utilizing data to enhance our technology and analytics solutions."



The size of the investment was not disclosed.