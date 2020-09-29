Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Kharon

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays secures stake in RegTech Kharon

Barclays secures stake in RegTech Kharon

Barclays Bank has taken a stake in US RegTech firm Kharon.

The data and analytics company provides firms with intelligence on their customers, supply chains, investments, and risk areas.

Matthew Epstein , CEO, Kharon, explains: "From risk and compliance teams seeking to strengthen KYC and screening processes; to technology providers keen to examine every stage of their supply chain; to investors looking to assess a company's long-term performance; Kharon supports companies in a wide range of industries around the world.

Mark Gibbins , head of compliance services, Barclays, comments: "Having worked with Kharon for some time, we are pleased to be strengthening our relationship through this strategic investment. The investment demonstrates Barclays' commitment to managing compliance requirements by utilizing data to enhance our technology and analytics solutions."

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Related Companies

Barclays Bank Kharon

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Embrace the new normal on the EBAday digital platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [Webinar] Making Mac[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Related News
Trio of top banks join $27 million funding round in H4
/startups

Trio of top banks join $27 million funding round in H4

Barclays invests in trade finance scale-up
/covid-19

Barclays invests in trade finance scale-up

Barclays invests in green marketplace SaveMoneyCutCarbon

08 May

Barclays invests in Open Banking-based utility switching app Youtility

27 Feb

Barclays buys minority stake in digital receipts firm Flux

29 Jan

Trending

  1. PayPal and Capital One vets launch One banking app

  2. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  3. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  4. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

  5. Thought Machine names ex-HSBC COO Maguire chair

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions