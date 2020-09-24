Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Marsh

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Big data Human resources Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Insurance giant Marsh appoints chief digital and data officer

Insurance giant Marsh appoints chief digital and data officer

Global insurance broker Marsh has aappointed Tamara Simpkins Franklin as chief digital, data, and analytics officer.

Franklin will take up her new role on October 1 and will be based in New York, reporting directly to Marsh president and chief exectuive John Doyle.

She will be responsible for designing and implementing digital technologies and expanding the firm's use of data analytics to support clients. 

Franklin takes over from Sastry Durvasula who was appointed in August 2017, from American Express to what was then a newly created role. .

Franklin also has a background in non-insurance firms, including medical research firm Scripps, Time Warner and Motorola. where she led a number of digital transformation projects. 

“More than ever, our clients are looking to use the power of digital solutions to help them manage a rapidly-changing risk and insurance landscape, especially in light of the Covid-19 global pandemic," said Doyle. "With her extensive experience driving digital transformation and developing digitally-enabled client solutions, Tamara will help us achieve our goal of further digitizing the client experience.”

Insurers are increasingly turning to digital technology to improve their client support functions as well as making better use of data analytics. They also face growing competition from new insurtechs. 

 

Related Companies

Marsh

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Big data Human resources Insurance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [Webinar] Making Mac[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Related News
Lloyd's of London chair joins insurtech startup Cuvva

Lloyd's of London chair joins insurtech startup Cuvva

How insurers can leverage the cloud to focus on innovation
/cloud

How insurers can leverage the cloud to focus on innovation

Marsh introduces proof of insurance blockchain platform

26 Apr 2019

ANZ and IBM explore application of DLT in insurance sector

30 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. The fintech barbarians are no longer at the gate - they’ve been invited inside

  2. FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks&#39; AML efforts

  3. Aussie startup unveils open banking-powered corporate credit card

  4. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  5. EU could force Apple to open up iPhone NFC functionality

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions