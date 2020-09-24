Insurance giant Marsh appoints chief digital and data officer

Global insurance broker Marsh has aappointed Tamara Simpkins Franklin as chief digital, data, and analytics officer.

Franklin will take up her new role on October 1 and will be based in New York, reporting directly to Marsh president and chief exectuive John Doyle.

She will be responsible for designing and implementing digital technologies and expanding the firm's use of data analytics to support clients.

Franklin takes over from Sastry Durvasula who was appointed in August 2017, from American Express to what was then a newly created role. .

Franklin also has a background in non-insurance firms, including medical research firm Scripps, Time Warner and Motorola. where she led a number of digital transformation projects.

“More than ever, our clients are looking to use the power of digital solutions to help them manage a rapidly-changing risk and insurance landscape, especially in light of the Covid-19 global pandemic," said Doyle. "With her extensive experience driving digital transformation and developing digitally-enabled client solutions, Tamara will help us achieve our goal of further digitizing the client experience.”

Insurers are increasingly turning to digital technology to improve their client support functions as well as making better use of data analytics. They also face growing competition from new insurtechs.