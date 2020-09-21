Tink acquires OpenWrks aggregation business

Swedish open banking platform Tink has acquired the aggregation business of UK firm OpenWrks in a bid to further expand its European presence.

No financial details were disclosed but Tink states that the acquisition and a wider strategic partnership between the two companies will enhance Tink's open banking proposition by increasing its bank connectivity to the UK and also adding business account data to its offering.

"OpenWrks was the first platform to be licensed in the UK and is arguably the most complete in coverage as it handles more than a third of the country's account aggregation volume.," said Rafa Plantier, UK & Ireland country manager for Tink.

"The UK is a key market for us, and we have grown both our customer base and workforce significantly here since we opened our London office in 2019. The UK is where we see national and global champions of their segments, such as our partners NatWest and PayPal, that put open banking at the centre of their digital strategies.”