Hungarian biometrics payment outfit looks to conquer Europe

Hungarian biometrics payment outfit looks to conquer Europe

Hungarian startup PeasyPay is preparing to expand its biometrics-based point-of-sale payments technology to Spain and the UK.

To sign up for the system, shoppers download the PeasyPay Android or iOS app and then take a selfie and a picture of their palm with their mobile’s camera before registering their bank card.

To make instore purchases, special POS terminals equipped with cameras and facial recognition software scan customers’ faces and palms and compares them to the biometric template created in advance. If the scans match, the payment is authorised and charged to the linked card.

Launched by EIT Digital, PeasyPay has been operating in Budapest since December thanks to partnerships with E-Group and OTP Bank.

Now, a pilot involving up to 25 retailers is underway in Guadalajara, Spain, with partners Ci3 and Liberbank.

In the UK, the system is being set up to let taxi drivers seamlessly pay the fee to enter Glasgow Airport’s parking area. In Slovenia, a pilot is set to go ahead in a restaurant.

