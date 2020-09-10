Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Standard Chartered introduces Amazon instalment payment programme

Standard Chartered has launched a new instalment payment offering for customers shopping on Amazon in the UAE.

Conducted via Amazon subsidiary Payfort, the buy now, pay later programme allows Standard Chartered credit cardholders shopping on Amazon.ae to seamlessly convert their purchases into monthly instalments for a period up to 12 months. Users do not have to call the bank or fill in any forms to take advantage of the service.

Omar Soudodi, managing director of Payfort, states: “We have seamlessly integrated this new payment option into the Amazon.ae checkout journey so that customers can avail of the new pay by installments option without needing to leave the Amazon.ae store. Trust and convenience are key when it comes to payment methods, and we will continue innovating on behalf of our customers in this space.”

Sethu Ramaswamy, regional head of products and segments for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank adds: "Instalment plans give consumers greater purchasing power by allowing them to better manage their cash flows. We are proud to be among the first international banks in the UAE to launch this powerful feature on Amazon.ae”.

