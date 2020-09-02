Amazon rolls out pay at pump feature

Car drivers in the US can now use Amazon's Alexa to pay for fuel with a simple voice command.

Available at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the US, the “Alexa, pay for gas” command uses the default payment option set in the user Amazon account.



The verbal instruction works with any Alexa-enabled, on-the-go device that connects to the Alexa app, such as Echo Auto, Echo Buds, and a variety of third-party products with Alexa Built-in. The feature will also work in vehicles with Alexa, as well as through just the Alexa app on Android and Apple phones.



"No need to swipe your card, enter your zip code, or touch the keypad," says Amazon. "With fuel payments secured by Amazon Pay, your data is more protected and your purchases are more streamlined."



