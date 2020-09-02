Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Amazon

Amazon rolls out pay at pump feature

Car drivers in the US can now use Amazon's Alexa to pay for fuel with a simple voice command.

Available at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the US, the “Alexa, pay for gas” command uses the default payment option set in the user Amazon account.

The verbal instruction works with any Alexa-enabled, on-the-go device that connects to the Alexa app, such as Echo Auto, Echo Buds, and a variety of third-party products with Alexa Built-in. The feature will also work in vehicles with Alexa, as well as through just the Alexa app on Android and Apple phones.

"No need to swipe your card, enter your zip code, or touch the keypad," says Amazon. "With fuel payments secured by Amazon Pay, your data is more protected and your purchases are more streamlined."

A Finextra member
02 September, 2020

The demo seems to make the process so easy. I wonder whether it will reflect reality. I can imagine sitting in the car behind waiting to use the pump and wondering why the person in front isn't getting out to start using the pump and instead appears to be arguing with himself inside the car!

