Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Commission Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa faces EU scrutiny over digital wallet licencing rules

Visa faces EU scrutiny over digital wallet licencing rules

The European Commission has opened a preliminary investigation into Visa's rules regarding staged digital wallets.

Initiated in June, the probe was briefly referenced in Visa's most recent regulatory filing.

Referencing "industry insiders", the Times newspaper points to concerns among regulators that some financial technology start-ups are pushing the rules too far through a desire to offer ultra-speedy payments to customers, making it difficult for Visa to check for money laundering and fraud.

The filing also reveals a lawsuit lodged in the UK by Euronet, alleging that certain rules affecting ATM access fees in Poland, the Czech Republic and Greece breach various competition laws.

Euronet is seeking damages, costs, and injunctive relief to prevent Visa and Mastercard from enforcing the rules.

Related Companies

European Commission Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times, [Webinar] D[Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Trending

Related News
Vipps to reach beyond Norway with Visa distribution deal
/payments

Vipps to reach beyond Norway with Visa distribution deal

Eurozone banks to take on Visa and Mastercard with home-grown payments platform
/payments

Eurozone banks to take on Visa and Mastercard with home-grown payments platform

UK's top court rules against Visa and Mastercard in interchange fee battle

17 Jun

Coinbase becomes Visa Principal Member

19 Feb

Trending

  1. HMRC puts &#163;3 million Open Banking project out to tender

  2. Starling Bank follows Monzo with new charging structure

  3. First direct appoints new CEO

  4. Amazon rolls out pay at pump feature

  5. Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption