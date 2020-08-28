EBAday to run virtual pitching session for EU startups

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are inviting startups from across Europe to apply for one of 10 spaces available to network with banking executives attending EBAday 2020 on our dedicated digital platform.
With interest in fintech at an all-time high, this year's online show will feature a dedicated 'Fintech Zone', where top startups from across Europe will be able to virtually network with and demonstrate their products to payment heads from across the European banking industry.
For banks collaboration with the startup community is seen as an essential element in the creation of new banking products and services and in driving the internal innovation agenda.
Successful applicants to the Fintech Zone will be early or growth stage and have a working product or a proof of concept within the following areas: ISO20022 migration, correspondent banking, fraud and cyber security, Open Banking payments innovation, real-time payments, request to pay, trends in payments technology and intraday liquidity management.
Startups who make the cut will enter the Fintech LaunchPad competition, with a pre-recorded pitch to EBAday 2020 delegates and a select judging panel of experts. The best pitch will win an annual package of educational, networking, promotional and marketing programmes from Finextra and the Euro Banking Association.
For a small contribution, Fintech Zone participants will receive:
• A dedicated exhibitor page with area to host pre-recorded pitch materials and product demo supplied by participant
• Dedicated virtual meeting room to meet with payment heads from across the European banking industry.
• Branding on all marketing materials and Fintech Zone area on event platform
• Pre- and post-event delegate list access (third party opt-ins only)
• 5 x online event passes (cost EUR500 per pass)
To be in with a chance to join the Fintech Zone register here
.