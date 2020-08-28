Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

EBA Clearing Finextra

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBAday to run virtual pitching session for EU startups

EBAday to run virtual pitching session for EU startups

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are inviting startups from across Europe to apply for one of 10 spaces available to network with banking executives attending EBAday 2020 on our dedicated digital platform.

With interest in fintech at an all-time high, this year's online show will feature a dedicated 'Fintech Zone', where top startups from across Europe will be able to virtually network with and demonstrate their products to payment heads from across the European banking industry.

For banks collaboration with the startup community is seen as an essential element in the creation of new banking products and services and in driving the internal innovation agenda.

Successful applicants to the Fintech Zone will be early or growth stage and have a working product or a proof of concept within the following areas: ISO20022 migration, correspondent banking, fraud and cyber security, Open Banking payments innovation, real-time payments, request to pay, trends in payments technology and intraday liquidity management.

Startups who make the cut will enter the Fintech LaunchPad competition, with a pre-recorded pitch to EBAday 2020 delegates and a select judging panel of experts. The best pitch will win an annual package of educational, networking, promotional and marketing programmes from Finextra and the Euro Banking Association.

For a small contribution, Fintech Zone participants will receive:
• A dedicated exhibitor page with area to host pre-recorded pitch materials and product demo supplied by participant
• Dedicated virtual meeting room to meet with payment heads from across the European banking industry.
• Branding on all marketing materials and Fintech Zone area on event platform
• Pre- and post-event delegate list access (third party opt-ins only)
• 5 x online event passes (cost EUR500 per pass)

To be in with a chance to join the Fintech Zone register here.

Related Companies

EBA Clearing Finextra

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients, [Webinar] Acceler[Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Trending

Related News
EBAday 2020 goes digital
/payments

EBAday 2020 goes digital

EBAday 2020 to address 'the turning point in payments transformation'

EBAday 2020 to address 'the turning point in payments transformation'

Trending

  1. JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

  2. Decades old software led to Citi&#39;s $1 billion transfer headache

  3. Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

  4. PRA challenges business models of new banks in consultation paper

  5. Japan facing credit card number shortage

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks