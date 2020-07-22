Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EBAday 2020 goes digital

EBAday 2020 goes digital

EBAday 2020 is to run in digital format this year, offering virtual panel discussions, chatrooms, fintech pitches and new interactive tools for networking across our pan-European community.

EBA chairman Wolfgang Ehrmann explains more:

Dear Colleagues,

EBAday 2020 is now a digital event. The planned 2-day event on 25 and 26 November 2020 is extended to 3 days and will kick-off on 24 November 2020.

The decision to go fully digital was made in close consultation with our sponsors and partners, putting the health and well-being of the attendees, speakers and exhibitors first. The all-digital format creates a wonderful opportunity to open EBAday to an even broader audience. Although we all will miss getting together in one place, introducing a virtual platform enables us to develop new online content and ways to connect.

Join, learn, hear, discover, meet and engage online at EBAday 2020:
  • Live debate and discussion via panel sessions, chat rooms, virtual roundtables, all supported by interactive online tools and features
  • Recorded thought leadership presentations and live fintech pitches
  • Networking and new business opportunities with your peers, customers, prospects, influencers, technology partners and providers, fostered by new tools and meeting formats
  • A platform for a broader audience accustomed to online participation
  • More time and multiple ways for the growing EBAday community to continue engaging in excellent discussions as well as exchanging new insights, experiences and viewpoints
The agenda and all other relevant pages on the EBAday website will be adjusted to the new 3-day format of the event shortly.

The registration process will start soon. Participation will be free for EBA members.

I look forward to welcoming you all online to EBAday 2020.

With kind regards,

Wolfgang Ehrmann, Chairman

