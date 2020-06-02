Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

The UK government has given financial API provider TrueLayer the green light to provide public sector organisations with its Payment Initiation Service (PIS).

The firm has been appointed to the government’s Crown Commercial Service’s Payment Acceptance Framework. Any government organisation can now set up with TrueLayer to accept payment via the Payments API.

TrueLayer says PIS is faster, more secure and has much lower transaction costs than nearly any other payment method. And, because it does not require credit or debit cards to complete payments, it will also help individuals with limited access to financial services access government services.

Francesco Simoneschi, CEO, TrueLayer, says: "A new means of payment may, on the face of it, seem like minor news. However, widening the way people can make and receive payments from the Government is very important.

"A significant number of individuals simply don’t have access to credit and debit cards. This can essentially lock them out of a lot of public and business services. Payment Initiation solves this problem. It is also much faster and cheaper and if adopted across the public sector, could save taxpayers’ a huge amount of money."

Related Companies

TrueLayer

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening, [Webinar] Deploying[Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Trending Stories

Related News
TrueLayer rolls out account-to-account charity application
/payments

TrueLayer rolls out account-to-account charity application

Tencent leads $35m investment in UK fintech

Tencent leads $35m investment in UK fintech

TrueLayer launches Open Banking-based payments API

29 Jan 2019

TrueLayer unveils API platform to connect banks and developers

14 Feb 2017

Trending

  1. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  2. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

  3. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

  4. Starling Bank raises &#163;40 million as SME banking business picks up

  5. Open Banking moves from compliance challenge to commercial opportunity

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA