Hong Leong Bank launches app to help kids save

Malaysia's Hong Leong Bank (HLB) has launched a digital tool that helps young customers take charge of their own pocket money and savings.

HLB Pocket Connect is designed to help young users learn the value of money through Earn, Save and Spend interactive features.



The Earn feature lets parents set tasks or goals and reward their children with extra pocket money when they complete them. Spend provides a debit card which parents can top up, set spending limits for, and control where and what money is spent on. Finally, a customisable Save feature will allow children to set and track their savings goals.



Domenic Fuda, CEO, HLB, says: "HLB Pocket Connect is the manifestation of a fit-for-purpose digital banking experience for our customers who are raising a family consisting of young digital natives who are exposed to hyperpersonalisation, real-time gratification and highly interactive content and experiences."