With California imposing strict restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19, a group of restaurants and retailers in the city of Pasadena have rolled out pay-by-face technology.

The businesses have teamed up with PopID to deploy its PopPay face-pay technology. Customers add a credit or debit card to their PopID accounts and then scan their face at the checkout.



Once the face is recognised, the business draws from the customer's PopID account before sending a text message confirming payment.