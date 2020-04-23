LG CNS trials pay-by-face with digital currency

South Korea's LG CNS is trialling a pay-by-face system at its staff cafeteria that uses AI, blockchain and cloud technology to let people pay with a special "community currency".

Devices installed at the restaurant check the identity of employees using AI facial recognition technology. Then, the system automatically takes payment through the pre-registered blockchain-based community currency.



Although currently only being used at one counter at one staff restaurant, LG CNS plans to expand the trial.



The firm argues that the technology is more convenient than cards and mobile payments and has the added benefit of cutting down on physical contact - a valuable health side effect during the Covid-19 pandemic.