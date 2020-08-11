Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

American Express Kabbage

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Non-bank competitors
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AmEx eyes $850m Kabbage acquisition - Bloomberg

AmEx eyes $850m Kabbage acquisition - Bloomberg

American Express is in talks to buy online small business lender Kabbage for up to $850 million in cash, including retention payments, according to Bloomberg.

Talks are advanced and an agreement could be reached this month, says Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Kabbage was valued at more than $1 billion in 2017 after a $250 million investment from SoftBank.

However, the firm has been battered by the Covid-19 crisis, laying off staff and suspending credit lines for some of its customers.

