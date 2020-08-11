AmEx eyes $850m Kabbage acquisition - Bloomberg

American Express is in talks to buy online small business lender Kabbage for up to $850 million in cash, including retention payments, according to Bloomberg.

Talks are advanced and an agreement could be reached this month, says Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.



Kabbage was valued at more than $1 billion in 2017 after a $250 million investment from SoftBank.



However, the firm has been battered by the Covid-19 crisis, laying off staff and suspending credit lines for some of its customers.