Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

E-commerce Eftpos Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Small businesses change behaviour to weather Covid-19 storm

Small businesses change behaviour to weather Covid-19 storm

More than two thirds of small and micro businesses have tried a new approach to accepting payments during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a global Visa survey.

Rethinking the checkout or point-of-sale experience has proved essential for small firms that have seen their businesses upended by the virus.

Of 250 small firms in the US, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore and UAE questioned by Visa, 67% have tried something like launching an e-commerce site or changing POS technology in order to keep business going.

More than a quarter of SMBs have tried targeted advertising on social media or sold products or services online. Another 20% have adopted contactless payments and a third say they have accepted less, or stopped accepting, cash.

This has been necessary because 78% of consumers quizzed in these countries have changed the way they pay in order to reduce contact. Nearly half shop online when possible, with 46% not using cash as much.

Nearly two-thirds of consumers would switch to a new business that installed contactless payment options. For close to half, using contactless payments is among the most important safety measures for stores to follow, while a similar percentage would not shop at a place that only offers payment methods that require contact with a cashier or a shared device.

Despite the challenges, 75% of SMBs are optimistic about the future. Additionally, 71% say they have received support from their local communities, with the most coming in the form of business referrals (33%) and favourable reviews (31%).

Suzan Kereere, global head, merchant sales and acquiring, Visa, says: "Consumers are putting Covid-19 safety measures at the top of their shopping lists and rewarding businesses that do the same.

"Historically, we see behaviour change at the point of sale as a gradual shift over time. But, Covid-19 has created an immediate need for safer, more efficient shopping experiences both on and offline and consumers are responding by rapidly migrating to digital commerce."

Read the report:Download the document now 3.7 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

Channels

Payments Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

E-commerce Eftpos Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks, [New Paper] Onboarding next[New Paper] Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Trending

Related News
Covid-19 claims TechHub
/startups

Covid-19 claims TechHub

Covid-19 will ignite new agendas for payment trends and regulations
/payments

Covid-19 will ignite new agendas for payment trends and regulations

G4S to cut 1000 jobs at UK cash handling unit

13 Jul

Brits go weeks without using cash during Covid-19 lockdown

11 Jun

Covid-19 delays New York subway contactless payments rollout

03 Jun

Covid-19: UK small businesses accelerate transition to card payments

22 May

Citing coronavirus, AIB suspends planned contactless fee

13 Mar

Trending

  1. Monzo: Covid:19 casts &#39;significant doubt&#39; on ability to continue operating

  2. Google to offer co-branded accounts with eight US banks

  3. BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

  4. Apple acquires softPOS firm Mobeewave

  5. Metro taps Wipro for IT transformation

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks