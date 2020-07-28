Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Israeli stock exchange preps blockchain-based securities lending platform

Israeli stock exchange preps blockchain-based securities lending platform

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (Tase) is gearing up to launch a blockchain-based securities lending platform.

The new platform will function as a one-stop-shop for all securities lending activities, permitting access to larger securities volumes within shorter timeframes, even operating in shorter-term positions.

Tase says it is keen to harness some of the advantages of blockchain, such as direct peer-to-peer transactions, Smart Contracts, and enhanced security through immutability.

The exchange's members have been testing the platform since March, ahead of a launch later this year.

Orly Grinfeld, head, clearing, Tase, says: "The Blockchain technology will present a new level of safety for securities lending and will support growth for transactions based on this new platform."

