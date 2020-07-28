Israeli stock exchange preps blockchain-based securities lending platform

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (Tase) is gearing up to launch a blockchain-based securities lending platform.

The new platform will function as a one-stop-shop for all securities lending activities, permitting access to larger securities volumes within shorter timeframes, even operating in shorter-term positions.



Tase says it is keen to harness some of the advantages of blockchain, such as direct peer-to-peer transactions, Smart Contracts, and enhanced security through immutability.



The exchange's members have been testing the platform since March, ahead of a launch later this year.



Orly Grinfeld, head, clearing, Tase, says: "The Blockchain technology will present a new level of safety for securities lending and will support growth for transactions based on this new platform."