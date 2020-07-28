Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Legal Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ECB confirms one year delay to T2-T2S integration

ECB confirms one year delay to T2-T2S integration

The European Central Bank (ECB) has formally approved a one year extension to its T2-T2S consolidation project.

The delay to the merger of the two platforms, the Target2 real-time gross settlement mechansim and the T2S securities settlement system was widely expected after industry calls for a postponement. 

The project will now be scheduled to go live in November 2022 after the ECB’s Governing Council approved the request.

Despite the fact that the project had already entered an internal software testing phase, the combination of the disruption caused by the Covid 19 pandemic and the rescheduling of Swift's global migration of cross-border payments to ISO 20022 had led market participants to seek more time to prepare.

In May, four of Europe's banking associations called for a 12 month delay and a similar sentiment was expressed in the ECB's community readiness survey. 

One implication of the T2-T2S project delay is that it will put back the delivery of the Market Infrastructure Board's Eurosystem Collateral Management System which is likely to be rescheduled for June 2023 instead of November 2022. 


 

 

Related Companies

European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Legal Post-trade & ops
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Sustainable Finance Live Report] Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions, [New Report] Sustai[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Trending

Related News
ECB likely to delay T2-T2S consolidation project
/payments

ECB likely to delay T2-T2S consolidation project

VÖB, Bundesbank: T2-T2S consolidation delay ‘is likely’
/regulation

VÖB, Bundesbank: T2-T2S consolidation delay ‘is likely’

European banks call for one-year delay to T2-T2S consolidation project

20 May

ECB goes back to drawing board to draft new T2S timetable

18 Dec 2015

ECB posits combination of Target2 and T2S on single platform

14 Oct 2015

Trending

  1. Mastercard launches sustainable card programme

  2. Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

  3. HSBC and ABN Amro Ventures join $64.7 million round in Quantexa

  4. ECB to focus attention on bank outsourcing, legacy tech and IT board representation

  5. Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks