Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Sibos Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
V&#214;B, Bundesbank: T2-T2S consolidation delay ‘is likely’

VÖB, Bundesbank: T2-T2S consolidation delay ‘is likely’

A confidential letter obtained by Finextra Research shows unanimous support for the postponement of the T2-T2S consolidation project by leading banks during the latest Advisory Group on Market Infrastructures for Payments (AMI Pay) meeting where the delay was discussed.

The letter, dated 12 May 2020, was circulated by the Federal Association of Public Banks (VÖB) and references a letter sent to the ECB 6 days prior, in which a group of European banking bodies called on the European Central Bank to delay the T2-T2S consolidation programme.

The four bodies cited a combination of the challenges presented by Covid-19 in conjunction with Swift’s decision to delay ISO 20022 migration as key arguments toward a delay.

The VÖB letter (translated from German) reads: “At the AMI Pay meeting, the ECB took note of the unanimous support of the banking community for postponing the T2/T2S consolidation by one year. In the discussion, this demand was supported by all bank representatives from all countries. The Bundesbank also advocated a postponement. Only the Spanish took a more neutral position. Overall, the bank representatives pressed for a quick decision by the ECB.

“The ECB notes that a 12-month postponement is serious and that it must take into account the dependencies on non-European RTGS systems, SWIFT and other clearing houses. The ECB will therefore launch a survey in May 2020 to assess the dependencies on the other options. The ECB will evaluate the survey in the short term and intends to announce its decision in June 2020.”

The letter concludes that “according to an unofficial assessment, a shift [in timeline] is likely. It remains to be seen whether the shift will be a full 12 months.”

The VÖB adds that it will be in touch regarding the upcoming ECB survey.

Related Companies

Swift European Central Bank (ECB)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Payments Covid-19 Wholesale banking

Keywords

Sibos Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020, [New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020

Trending Stories

Related News
ECB responds to Swift’s blueprint for ISO 20022
/payments

ECB responds to Swift’s blueprint for ISO 20022

ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay
/regulation

ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

Swift delays ISO 20022 cross-border payments migration

16 Mar

Trending

  1. PayPal rolls out QR Code payments to 28 markets worldwide

  2. ECB responds to Swift’s blueprint for ISO 20022

  3. Monzo&#39;s Blomfield quits as CEO to become president

  4. How National Digital Currencies Will Change Our Lives

  5. Former Coinbase exec becomes acting Comptroller of the Currency

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA