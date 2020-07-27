Coordinating ESG solution ideation for investment and asset management

In June 2020, Finextra Research welcomed industry experts to Sustainable Finance Live, the first virtual interactive workshop to discuss how financial services firms and technology companies can achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Debunking the myth that revenue cannot be generated through trustworthy implementation of ESG measures, this co-creation event targeted the subsector of investment and asset management and explored specific challenges and opportunities, following a lean back, lean in and learn model.

The output from the event - a mindmap, a whiteboard brainstorm and three Wardley Maps - has been displayed and scrutinised in a Visual Record report, focusing on storing renewable energy at scale, the role of the relationship and stewardship and zeroing in on data and reporting.



The workshops defined what investors require in order to track and securitise with confidence and what asset managers need to build portfolios that institutional investors will select.



Diving deep into the practical challenges of investment and asset management, the sessions considered data access and reporting, with speakers providing advice on how to embrace sustainable finance.



The interactive forum welcomed a set of cross-functional skills from individuals spanning the technology, business and finance sectors. Initially taking a generalised approach to understand reporting across ESG finance sectors, it became apparent that specific use cases were needed.



With a top down approach, a clear focus of the sustainability components and trying to infer the process of assessing the following, the workshops focused on:

• The investment gap in new technologies and models

• Information acquisition through third party suppliers to help the risk function

• Incentivisation schemes to promote better sustainability norms

• The role of technology in validating ESG activities



Click here to download the full report and access output from the event, focusing on storing renewable energy at scale, the role of the relationship and stewardship and zeroing in on data and reporting.