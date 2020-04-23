Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Morningstar to take over ESG ratings outfit Sustainanalytics

Morningstar is to acquire 100% ownership of Sustainanalytics, a Dutch-domiciled provider of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings and research.

Morningstar currently owns a 40% stake in Sustainalytics, first acquired in 2017, and will purchase the remaining 60% of shares for an initial consideration of EUR 55 million, with an earn-out based on fiscal 2020 and 2021 revenue.

In total, Morningstar estimates the enterprise value of Sustainalytics to be EUR170 million.

Sustainanalytics is widely known for its security-level ESG Risk Ratings - which are integrated into institutional investment processes and underpin numerous indexes and sustainable investment products - offering data on 40,000 companies worldwide and ratings on 20,000 companies in 172 countries. The business employs 650 staff worldwide spanning 16 locations.

Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor, says: “By coming together, Morningstar and Sustainalytics will fast track our ability to put independent, sustainable investing analytics at every level - from a single security through to a portfolio view - in the hands of all investors.”

