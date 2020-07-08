Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Wagestream raises &#163;20m for income streaming service

Wagestream raises £20m for income streaming service

Wagestream, a UK startup that lets customers draw down their 'earned income' at any time during the pay cycle, has raised £20 million in a Series B funding round led by Northzone.

QED Investors, Latitude Ventures and Balderton Capital joined the round for Wagestream, which has now raised a total of £65 million.

Launched in 2018, Wagestream enables staff at participating employers to draw down a percentage of their earned wages any day of the month for a flat £1.75 fee.

The startup claims to now support 320,000 workers, with new client sign-ups particularly strong in the second quarter as employers sought to make their staff more financially resilient in the face of Covid-19.

Having recently launched its technology in Spain, the Netherlands, France and the US, Wagestream plans to use the new funding to push its international expansion.

Peter Briffett, CEO, Wagestream, says: "Where people work and how they work is changing by the day, all the more so since Covid-19 struck. Now the way in which people get paid is changing, too, and at scale.

"Wagestream provides a financial flexibility that is perfectly suited to today’s agile and progressive workforce."

