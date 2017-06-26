 
Login | Sign up |Help
26 June 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

Nomura Asset Management trials AI for investment decision making

8 hours ago  |  1581 views  |  0 AI

Japan's Nomura Asset Management (NAM) has tapped artificial intelligence (AI) to quantitatively assess text from news websites and blogs, using the results to help portfolio managers make investment decisions.

Portfolio managers are having to take into account an ever-growing deluge of information from not only analyst reports, but also numerous news sources, industry blogs and social media, to make forecasts and determine the impact on stock prices.

Working with Nomura Research Institute, NAM spent months on a proof-of-concept to see whether natural language processing utilising AI could increase the accuracy of portfolio managers’ investment decision-making.

The firms used AI technology to analyse all the information a portfolio manager would consume and score them into two groups - either positive (indicating that company performance or corporate value is likely to rise) or negative (is unlikely to rise).

First up, a natural language analysis on analyst reports was done to highlight the shifts of investment decisions; for example, a shift from neutral to overweight or from neutral to underweight. The language patterns for 'positive' and 'negative' were then identified and used as training data for AI. Finally, the AI calculated the similarities between the training data and the targeted materials, scoring whether each piece of information was 'positive' or 'negative'.

NAM says that the PoC highlighted that analysis of analyst reports using AI enabled the quantitative assessment of information which portfolio managers usually see as qualitative. In addition, even text information from news websites and blogs could be quantitatively scored and used to boost the ability of portfolio managers to make investment decisions.

The partners now plan to work with clients to create more PoCs and to explore cases where AI can help portfolio managers in their work.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEPORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Nomura sets up Indian fintech programme; creates $92 million startup investment fund

Nomura sets up Indian fintech programme; creates $92 million startup investment fund

20 April 2017  |  5576 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 3 linkedin
Millions of jobs at risk in Fourth Industrial Revolution - BofE staff blog

Millions of jobs at risk in Fourth Industrial Revolution - BofE staff blog

01 March 2017  |  7210 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 16 linkedin
RBC hires AI pioneer as advisor to new machine learning lab

RBC hires AI pioneer as advisor to new machine learning lab

19 January 2017  |  6910 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Japanese insurer to replace 30% of workers with AI

Japanese insurer to replace 30% of workers with AI

04 January 2017  |  5521 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 9 linkedin
Watson data scientist talks up 'augmented intelligence' for financial services

Watson data scientist talks up 'augmented intelligence' for financial services

08 December 2016  |  21142 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Banking in the age of AI

Banking in the age of AI

10 October 2016  |  13794 views  |  1 comments | 48 tweets | 30 linkedin
IBM to acquire Promontory; create AI-driven compliance subsidiary

IBM to acquire Promontory; create AI-driven compliance subsidiary

29 September 2016  |  8594 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 23 linkedin
Japan Exchange and NRI begin blockchain proof-of-concept

Japan Exchange and NRI begin blockchain proof-of-concept

08 April 2016  |  8824 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 10 linkedin
NRI to test application of blockchain in banking

NRI to test application of blockchain in banking

17 December 2015  |  6194 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nomura - all news
Nomura Research Institute - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.events.sap.comvisit www.finastra.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Live: EBAday 2017, day twoLive: EBAday 2017, day two
10614 views comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
Live: EBAday 2017, day oneLive: EBAday 2017, day one
9728 views comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
8473 views comments | 19 tweets | 33 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyArtificial Intelligence- Computer to IOT
7755 views 0 | 4 tweets | 1 linkedin
PSD2, Open Banking, APIs the customerPSD2, Open Banking, APIs the customer
7639 views comments

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter