Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Green Digital Finance

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Datawarehousing Internet of Things Investment products Machine learning Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
More maturity needed from AI, DLT and IoT to power sustainable finance data

More maturity needed from AI, DLT and IoT to power sustainable finance data

The executive director of Green Digital Finance Alliance, a partnership between Ant Financial and the UN Environment Programme, has told Finextra Research about the mixed picture in being able to harness new technology to collect and tap into the data required to drive investment for sustainable goals.

Green Digital Finance Alliance was formed in 2017 with a goal of providing data sets to inform companies in the creation of sustainable financial instruments.

From the work the organisation has done around country mapping to explore the underling technologies that can power the ‘greening’ process, Marianne Haahr believes that the use of machine learning, distributed ledger technology (DLT) and Internet of Things (IoT) is still not mature enough across the board to serve this purpose.

"We are still in a world where the data sets that are being presented to financial decision makers is mainly from existing databases,” Haahr says.

“I think most of the DLT-powered solutions, for example, are still at the proof-of-concept level and they are lesser scaled. IoT, from our analysis, and its integration into fintech software is also in the very early days.”

This means, therefore, that data from Earth observation of deforestation, biodiversity and so on, may not be advanced enough for companies to be willing to bear the cost of harnessing it when ultimate benefits are unclear.

However, Haahr claims that data of the necessary quality does exist, either gathered by machines or by humans, sitting in open source databases, but are not being translated into financial decision making.

“I think a lot of the data sets are readily available, but a lot of fintech innovators are not looking for them and financiers are not asking for them.”

Haahr provides the example of fertiliser accounts for each farm across many European Union countries, detailing exactly how much phosphate is being used in each wetland area, thus accounting for how much of that phosphate ends up in ocean.

“You could pretty easily apply a machine algorithm to say, ‘Okay, if you’re doing an agricultural credit in this localisation, your ocean impact on biodeversity is going to be this, this and this,’” Haahr describes.

Finextra Research recently held its second Sustainable Finance co-creation workshop exploring the technology that can enable success in meeting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals in association with Responsible Risk. For more information, click here.

Related Companies

Green Digital Finance

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Blockchain Datawarehousing Internet of Things Investment products Machine learning Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data, [New Impact Study] A[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Trending Stories

Related News
Integrating ESG into capital allocation and investment strategy is ‘simply good investing’
/sustainable

Integrating ESG into capital allocation and investment strategy is ‘simply good investing’

Sustainable Finance Live: How investment opportunities can transform the greenhouse gas landscape
/sustainable

Sustainable Finance Live: How investment opportunities can transform the greenhouse gas landscape

Sustainable Finance Live to go virtual

28 Apr

Trending

  1. Fintechs take flight as FCA freezes customer accounts at Wirecard UK

  2. FCA says Wirecard making &#39;good progress&#39;; fintechs warn of economic catastrophe

  3. Mastercard to buy Finicity for open banking push

  4. Citi veteran Yolande Piazza joins Google Cloud

  5. Wirecard AG files for insolvency

Research
See all papers »
Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward