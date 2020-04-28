Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sustainable Finance Live to go virtual

Sustainable Finance Live to go virtual

Sustainable Finance Live, the series of workshops hosted by Finextra Research and Responsible Risk, is becoming a virtual event in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With Covid-19 putting a stop to any large gatherings of people, press conferences, TV interviews and even the House of Commons are being conducted remotely, Sustainable Finance Live’s second workshop is following suit, using the interface of Microsoft Teams to turn the co-creation workshop into a virtual experience.

Focusing on designing, building and reporting sustainable finance products in investment and asset management, the event will take the similar format as the first workshop did in December 2019, but spread over two days on June 2nd and 3rd.

Features of Teams allow for virtual breakout rooms to be created for networking or interviews, which will be used to take the whole experience of an industry event and make it remote.

Day One will kick off with key notes from industry thought leaders, starting with founder of Corre Energy Keith McGrane’s thoughts on the investment required for firms like his own which develops storage facilities for the retail and wholesale energy markets.

This will be followed by the thoughts and expertise of Maya Hennerkes of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Elena Philipova of Refinitiv, before the three speakers will then pool their experiences for a panel debate in to close out Day One.

Day Two will consist of a number of concurrent workshops with attendees deciding in advance which they wish to attend.

These will focus on green energy storage, building an impact investment portfolio and the data management in ESG portfolio construction and will be led by an array of experts in the space, including Sustainable Finance Live board members, Richard Conway of Elastacloud and Adrian Sargent of Virgin Money.

For more information on the event and register to attend, visit SustainableFinance.Live.

