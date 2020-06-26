Deutsche Bank to issue all staff with logo-bearing face masks

Deutsche Bank is collaborating with German clothing firms Mey and Weitblick to provide its staff with 90,000 logo-bearing cloth masks.

Mey, which normally produces fine lingerie and underwear, and workwear clothing firm Weitblick, both won out on a call for tender from the giant German bank to manufacture the facial coverings.



Deutsche Bank initially drew on stock left over from the Sars pandemic to provide employees in branches and other areas with disposable face masks before the lockdown.



The new batch of masks are reusable and designed for maximum comfort when worn for a prolonged period.



Each of the new face masks bears either a Deutsche Bank, Postbank, DWS or Wealth Management logo. One hundred branch staff have tried out the new masks ahead of distribution across the bank network.