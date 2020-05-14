Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
RBS to run virtual internship programme

Royal Bank of Scotland has scaled back its ten-week summer internship programme, instead offering virtual learning programmes to graduate prospects.

With most of the bank’s staff working from home during the pandemic and many of the internship programme’s benefits coming from the time interns spend with senior leaders and in teams, the decision was taken to change this year’s programme.

Instead, the 170 summer interns will join virtual learning activities from home, developing their knowledge of the bank and essential soft skills such as, personal resilience and building strong relationships.

The bank will look to offer placements on the 2021 graduate programme to interns who have fully engaged in the online learning programme. Between 80 and 85 per cent of interns are usually offered a graduate role upon completion of their placement.

The bank has also confirmed 50 apprentices from less advantaged backgrounds will still join this year’s Social Mobility Apprenticeship Programme in October, which runs in London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The apprenticeships will last between two and four years and go up to degree level. A further 140 apprentices will join the bank’s other apprentice programmes in February 2021.

Alison Rose, chief executive of RBS, says: “Our summer internship programme and social mobility apprenticeship scheme are really important ways for us to bring young people from a diverse range of backgrounds into the banking industry.

“I am very pleased we are able to offer these opportunities to our interns and apprentices during what is a very difficult time."

